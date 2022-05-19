'Cash and casino chips' found after 18-year-old allegedly steals $50K from Gateshead pub

A MAN has been arrested at a Sydney casino after allegedly breaking into a hotel at Gateshead last week and stealing more than $50,000.
Adam John Barrett, 18, appeared in Central Local Court in Sydney on Thursday charged with five counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime, aggravated break and enter and driving while disqualified.
He did not enter any pleas but made a failed bid for bail.
Lake Macquarie detectives allege Mr Barrett broke into a pub on the Pacific Highway at Gateshead about 4am on May 13 before allegedly opening a locked safe and stealing more than $50,000.
A cleaner was inside at the time but was not injured, police said.
Following extensive inquiries, police went to The Star casino at Pyrmont about 3.10pm on Wednesday and arrested Mr Barrett.
During a search, police allegedly located more than $4500 in cash and about $1400 worth of casino chips.
Police then searched Mr Barrett's vehicle and allegedly found more cash, casino chips and two extendable batons.
Detectives also raided a hotel room in Murray Street at Pyrmont and a home at Charlestown where they found electronic devices and other items alleged to be bought with the proceeds of crime.
Mr Barrett will next appear in court in July.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
