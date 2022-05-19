Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bryan Young pair chase upset in Gardens decider

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 19 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Young pair chase upset in Gardens decider

Kearsley trainer Bryan Young knows his two runners face a tough assignment against track record-holder Vencedor in the $14,000 Toledo final (400m) at The Gardens on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.