Bryan Young pair chase upset in Gardens decider

Kearsley trainer Bryan Young knows his two runners face a tough assignment against track record-holder Vencedor in the $14,000 Toledo final (400m) at The Gardens on Friday.
But he believes they are more than capable of an upset if they have any luck.
Chrystal Hensing-trained Vencedor ran 22.29 seconds in his heat win last week, bettering the 22.32 record set by Hunter Hummer in 2014.
He has gained box eight for the $10,000-to-the-winner final, where the victor also takes home a new Toledo trailer.
Young's Goodwin Grange has box two after her heat win, while Encouraging is in five after her second.
"It's a terrific race but it's going to be a tough one when one of them broke the track record last week and now it's in the eight," Young said.
"But my two are in it and are going all right. Goodwin Grange is probably more suited to the 500 but she's quite strong. The other one, little Encouraging, she won the greyhound of the year there at The Gardens last year, so she's gone on with it.
"She only goes up to 400 but she's won 22 races.
"In the heats Encouraging led and a big strong dog ran her down. Goodwin Grange was coming second and ran the leader down, so they have different styles.
"Encouraging would have to lead, and if they mix up behind her, she's capable, while Goodwin Grange runs on and there's a lot of pace in it. But I'm just happy to get into the final. It's a good promotion."
Young also has Goodwin Barbie out of box four in the first race.
"She's probably the quickest dog in the race, she just needs some luck," he said.
