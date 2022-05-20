Chance to say thank you Advertising Feature

Volunteering brings people together, it builds communities and creates a better society for everyone.

INVALUABLE SUPPORT: Newcastle Meals on Wheels acknowledges National Volunteer Week as a chance for all of us to celebrate and recognise the vital work of volunteers and to say thank you.

National Volunteer Week is an important occasion for Newcastle Meals on Wheels.



The organisation is the largest Meals on Wheels service in NSW catering to over 1200 clients per week through nine branches, with the tenth opening on June 6 in Tomaree.

Ninety-eight per cent of its workforce are volunteers and National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the vital work they all do to allow Newcastle Meals on Wheels to make a difference across the region

"Without our volunteers we would not be able to provide Meals and Social Support, allowing our clients to remain in their own homes and enjoy a level of independence, directly enhancing their quality of life," Marketing Officer Ayla Jade said.

Meals on Wheels aims to educate, and reduce the risk of malnutrition in older people, with the view that improving nutrition helps to reduce the risk of falls and other associated health risks linked to the aging.

The organisation's fresh and fozen meals are available to the general public, with pricing subsidies available for seniors, carers, Home Care Package recipients and NDIS customers.



"Our meals service is flexible with no lock-in contracts, allowing customers to have one night a week off cooking or receive meals seven days a week," Ayla said.



"We are also able to offer meal adaptations, including texture modification or dietary and allergy requirements. We differ from other meal delivery services by priding ourselves on offering More Than Just A Meal.



"We don't just drop meals on your doorstep, and many of our customers say, 'sharing a friendly smile and having a chat with their MoW volunteer is just as important to them as the meal'.



"And our volunteers say, 'staying engaged with the community and making new friends grows connection, makes us feel valued and is a rewarding experience'."

Established in 1963 and now with 59 years of experience, stretching across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens, Newcastle Meals on Wheels' need for new volunteers has never been greater.

"Anyone can volunteer from as little as two hours a week, with some support roles available remotely - perfect for businesses to give back in their local community during work hours," Ayla said.

Together, NMoW and its volunteers, strive towards serving, supporting and nourishing our local communities for the better, because we are; Better Together.