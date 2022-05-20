HIGH-velocity winger Valentino Yuel hopes to use the African Cup of Nations qualifying group stage to secure a move overseas.
Yuel was one of sevens players alongside veteran Taylor Regan, left fullback Dylan Murnane, middielder Jordan O'Doherty and imports Olivier Boumal, Savvas Siatravanis and Mario Arques not offered new contracts by the Jets.
Regan is expected to link with Charlestown Azzurri but the others face uncertain futures.
Yuel's preferences is to play abroad.
"I'd love a change," Yuel said. "I want to improve as a football player and make a name for myself. I thought I did enough this season to be able to get an opportunity. Hopefully the African Cup of Nations can be a shop window for me."
Yuel travels to South Sudan next week ahead of games against Mali and Gambia.
"Mali are a strong team," Yuel said. "They are have a lot of players in the France first and second division. Gambia are also strong. I need to be consistent. There are times when I am performing very well and there are times where my consistency is a little down."
Jason Hoffman and Michael Weier have inked extensions. Archie Goodwin, Kosta Grozos and Mo Al-Taay are understood to have also been offered new deals. They will be joined in Newcastle by Wellington Phoenix wide men Jaushua Sotirio and James McGarry.
The club remains in talks with Daniel Penha, who is expected to take up a big money off from Sydney FC, Brandon Wilson, Sammy Silvera and Eli Babalj.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
