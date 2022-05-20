A SUPERYACHT tour operator allegedly involved in a massive cocaine importation discovered when a professional diver drowned in the Port of Newcastle earlier this month has backflipped on his bid for bail as authorities reveal the name of the dead diver.
James "Jimmy" Blake Blee, 62, of Cairns, was expected to make an application to be released on conditional bail when he appeared in Central Local Court on Friday morning, but that was withdrawn at the last minute.
He has not entered pleas to charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, which both carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
Mr Blee, who allegedly had a one-way ticket and large quantities of US and Australian dollars at the time of his arrest, is so far the only person to be charged over the $20 million international cocaine plot uncovered when the body of Brazilian national Bruno Borges was found floating in the harbour surrounded by bricks of cocaine on May 9.
Authorities are still looking for two other people, including 32-year-old Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva.
In his native Brazil, friends are rallying around the family of Mr Borges and attempting to raise money to have his body repatriated.
"Only those who knew [him] know the heart that Bruneka had," Paulo Marugi said. "Go in peace my boy! "Guys, the family needs a lot of strength to bring his body to Brazil, no matter how much helps."
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
