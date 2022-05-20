LETTERS: Difficult decisions certain to follow new euthanasia laws

A year on we still cop the obnoxious lights, we still have to put up extra bits and pieces in our child's window to stop the light coming in. Other than going to the Supreme Court, we just have to put up with the harassment that goes on daily. There are no laws against CCTV in NSW. There are no laws against flood lights pointed at other people's houses. We keep to ourselves and get along with all our other neighbours. There are no laws to protect my family from the hellish behaviours that are allowed by law in this state.