Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National

Possible monkeypox case in NSW

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW man who recently returned from Europe may have contracted the rare disease monkeypox.

A possible case of monkeypox has been detected in a NSW man who recently returned from Europe.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.