Trainer Daniel Flanagan hoping for explosive finish in Brother Fox final

By Craig Kerry
May 20 2022 - 9:00pm
Heddon Greta trainer Daniel Flanagan was unsure about racing Explosive Venom in the Brother Fox series (516m) at Dubbo but now he has no doubt she can defy the odds and take out the group 3 final on Saturday night.

