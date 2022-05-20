NPL: Lake Macquarie keen to get on a roll after Australia Cup win

Rain will probably thwart their chances, but Lake Macquarie are aiming to build on their comeback Australia Cup win when they host Weston in the NNSW NPL on Sunday.
The Roosters, along with Lambton Jaffas and Valentine, have been hardest hit by the wet weather this season, playing just five of nine games. Rain on Friday and the forecast of more across the weekend has their clash with the Bears at Macquarie Field (2pm), and the rest of round 11, in serious doubt.
A washout would be a blow for Lakes, who are on a high after coming back from 1-0 down to beat Adamstown 2-1 in the cup on Wednesday and make the last eight in NNSW.
With a rebuilt squad under new coach Keelan Hamilton, the Roosters have seven points from five games in the league and were set to take on a Bears outfit who played 120 minutes in a 3-2 win over Edgeworth in the cup on Wednesday night.
"They got up late in extra-time so they will be full of confidence, which might counteract any heavy legs," Hamilton said of the Bears.
Against Rosebud, veteran striker John Majurovski scored with a back-post header off a corner to equalise with about 15 minutes to go before knocking in a rebound off a Campbell Ross blocked shot in stoppage time. It capped a sharp turnaround for Lakes.
"I thought Adamstown played really well in the first half and full credit to them," Hamilton said. "They played with a lot of energy and their ball movement was really quick, so it was difficult to come to grips with. They caused a few problems for us and we were probably a little bit off from where we need to be to be consistently successful.
"We regrouped and one thing I'm really proud of with our group is that we have shown a lot of resilience this season. We hung in the game in the first half and in the second we got on top and played some good stuff."
Also Sunday, Valentine host Charlestown (2pm) at Cahill Oval and Edgeworth welcome Cooks Hill (2.30pm). On Saturday, Jaffas are away to last-placed Adamstown (2pm) and Maitland are at home to Olympic (4.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
