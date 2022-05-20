It's been a long six weeks with many ups and downs.
But we've finally made it to the finish line. It's election day and finally the whole campaign circus can be put to rest.
Before we do finish up, let's take a look back at some of the more infamous moments from the campaign trail.
The were the superb moments of sporting prowess. On a visit to Baierr Stadium in Victoria on April 14, the Prime Minister copped a ball to the face while shooting hoops with junior team.
To which one of the young players called out, in traditional Australian fashion "falcon"!
It's practically illegal not to shout it, even if you're talking about the incumbent prime minister who is now fishing his spectacles from the floor following the ball's impact.
Not be outdone, the Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese copped a boom mic to the back of the head while meeting Labor supporters in Melbourne.
To follow up on his sporting abilities, the Prime Minister took to the football field in Devonport, Tasmania on May 18.
Taking a dive, Morrison creamed an eight-year-old kid in what he described as a "bit of a rugby tackle". A red card by any other name...
Let's be honest, it's not the first time the prime minister has absolutely rolled his opponent. Though it may be the first time it's actually happened on the football field.
There were, of course, the many gaffes and gotchas.
Greens Leader Adam Bandt telling the Australian Financial Review to "Google it, mate" when asked about the current wage index. Well, that might just make it to t-shirt slogan glory.
But no election campaign would be complete without lots and lots of animals. And this year, there were many indeed.
While at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, the Prime Minister attempted a staring contest with a llama.
We're unsure of who won, but there have been some rumours circulating that the llama may contest the seat of Cook at the next election.
Nothing though, absolutely nothing will possibly come close to the Liberal Party volunteer who entertained the crowd at Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's campaign launch in Kooyong, Victoria, with a series of native Australian bird calls.
Bird calls! What a wild ride this election has been.
National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au
