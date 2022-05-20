Maitland Rams regroup for Lions test in Hunter Coast hockey

Maitland will look to get their Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season back on track against Souths on Sunday after a shock loss to Uni.
The Rams lost 4-3 to Uni last week, leaving them at 4-1 to start the year and in need of a turnaround in the 3pm game at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Advertisement
"It was a disappointing result," Maitland captain Matt Magann said.
"Uni played well and deserved the win but we didn't play as well as we hoped.
"We had eight players out across our top two grades, so we picked up a couple of third graders and a few made their debut. But that's no excuse."
He said his side were back to full strength except for the loss of Lachlan Lidbury (sick) and he was hoping for "an attitude shift, more intensity and a faster start". Maitland have also welcomed experienced coach Nathan Baker back as a manager this week.
In other games at Broadmeadow, Uni play Gosford (12pm) and Wests take on Norths (1.30pm)
The Newcastle women's premier league rests this weekend while the city's under-18s compete at the NSW titles.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.