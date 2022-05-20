BARNABY Joyce described the Hunter as "crucial" to the election as he announced $15 million in water supply funding on his second consecutive day in the region.
The Deputy Prime Minister was at Nightingale Wines near Broke on Friday to announce funding for the Bulga Milbrodale water supply scheme, which he said comes from funds set aside in the government's budget.
The project will supply Bulga, along with 180 properties and Milbrodale Public School, with a "safe and reliable" water connection.
"Singleton council is very thrilled with what the Nationals have been able to pick up out of our infrastructure agenda," Singleton mayor Sue Moore said.
In the Newcastle Herald on Saturday, May 7, Cr Moore was quoted describing the federal government as "silent" on the region's future.
Since then, the Hunter has seen a great deal of federal attention. With projects including $5.5 million for Muswellbrook's Olympic Park upgrade and Labor's $10.5 million commitment to the Town Square.
Having spent two days immediately pre-election in the Hunter, Mr Joyce said the region is "going to be crucial".
"This election will affect the Hunter basically more than any other seat in Australia. We gotta (sic) stand behind people's jobs," Mr Joyce said.
"Because by gosh, a lot of our nation's economic prosperity resides here."
However when asked why Scott Morrison had not made the trip to either Singleton or Muswellbrook during the campaign, Mr Joyce said James Thomson is a Nationals candidate so it is appropriate that he, as Nationals leader, is there.
"There is a Labor party candidate, they should have had the leader of the Labor party here," he said.
"The reason Mr Albanese or Senator Wong doesn't come up here is because they know that their policy structure is abominable to the Hunter Valley."
In response, Labor candidate Dan Repacholi said he is confident in his own ability.
"I don't need a leader here to hold my hand when I make announcements," Mr Repacholi said.
Cr Moore said "it would have been nice" to see Mr Albanese in the area to "understand his policy".
"Particularly around carbon talk. It's uncertain about what it means for the coal industry and also the agricultural industry," she said.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
