FOR almost 15 years, Peter Guy has been heard but only sometimes seen in Christ Church Cathedral, as he has filled that vast space on The Hill with heavenly music.
Peter Guy has been the cathedral's organist, master of choristers, and director of music since 2007, working in an elevated alcove known as the Organ Loft.
Advertisement
"They used to call it the Angels' Gallery, then I moved in," joked Mr Guy.
But the 40-year-old is moving on, seeking new music in the Old World, resigning from his position at the Anglican cathedral to further his studies in Hungary.
The musician said it was a difficult decision to leave "a dedicated group of choristers, wonderful people, a wonderful organ".
Each time his hands have touched the keys of the organ built in 1906, Peter Guy has felt he was part of the cathedral's, and the city's, musical history. He considers the instrument "one of the greatest organs in Australia".
"I can play Wagner's Bridal Chorus for the 3000th time as a bride walks down the aisle, and I don't mind, because it's such a privilege to play this instrument," he said.
While Mr Guy has resigned to further his musicianship overseas, he leaves lamenting what he believes are declining music education standards locally. Having gained his degree in music from the University of Newcastle, winning the University Medal in 2004, he says he is disappointed to see cuts to courses and programs at his alma mater.
"It's unfortunate to see the direction of music education within the university," he said. "It's become more and more difficult to find people with the appropriate skills and training to do the music I like to do."
Peter Guy has been instrumental in bringing more musicians and audiences into the cathedral, as one of the founders of the Christ Church Camerata chamber ensemble. And he has helped take music beyond the cathedral, working with groups in schools and institutions throughout the Hunter Region.
The Very Reverend Katherine Bowyer, Dean of Newcastle, said Peter Guy was "incredibly gifted", describing him as, "one of the best musicians in Australia".
"Peter has made a contribution to the life and soul of this cathedral through its music ministry, and to the wider community," she said.
What's more, Dean Katherine said, he had helped give her the confidence to sing during services.
"Knowing I've got Peter literally having my back behind me makes all the difference," she said.
"It's such a great loss to us in the city, it's a great loss to us in the cathedral, but we're really excited for what he's going on to do with his further study.
"One day we'll be able to say we knew him when he was in Newcastle."
Advertisement
Peter Guy finishes his role at the cathedral on Sunday. He has selected music that reaches back in time and into his own soul. One of the final pieces to be played at the evening service is a work he wrote during COVID lockdown.
But he hopes to visit Newcastle in the future as a performer, and to encourage music education.
"Music is for everyone, and everyone should have access to music education," Mr Guy said. "It shouldn't be an add-on at school, and it should be as much a part of our culture as sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.