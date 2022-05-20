Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

Global unrest, Covid continued, $1 trillion in debt: some of the issues confronting Australia as we go to the polls today

By Editorial
May 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHATYA THINK, PUP: Voter and canine companion at pre-poll on Thursday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

IT'S an political cliche, but the 2022 poll is a truly important election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.