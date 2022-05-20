Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Haven supermarket armed robbery: accused Luke Guy Hovenden granted bail in Wyong Local Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAIL GRANTED: Luke Guy Hovenden has been granted conditional bail at Wyong Local Court. Picture: Google Maps

A MAN who allegedly threatened a security guard at a Central Coast shopping centre with a knife on Tuesday and returned two days later with a small wooden bat has been granted conditional bail in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.