A MAN who allegedly threatened a security guard at a Central Coast shopping centre with a knife on Tuesday and returned two days later with a small wooden bat has been granted conditional bail in court.
Luke Guy Hovenden, 36, was arrested just before 8pm on Thursday after police were called to the Lake Haven shopping centre on reports a man had stolen items and threatened security with a wooden bat before fleeing the scene.
Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers claim they established a perimeter and with the help of the Dog Unit, located Hovenden in a nearby street.
He was arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station , where he was charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon and refused bail to appear in court today.
Two days earlier, about 9:15pm on Tuesday, officers were called to the same supermarket at Lake Haven on reports of an attempted armed robbery.
Officers were at the scene a short time later, where they were told a man had allegedly gone into the shop and attempted to leave without paying, before threatening a security guard with a knife and running away.
The security guard was unharmed.
Hovenden was granted strict bail and must report to Wyong police three days a week.
He is banned from entering Lake Haven and from drinking or taking drugs that are not prescribed by a doctor.
He was ordered to enter into a bail security agreement of $1000 and will return to court in July.
