AS a player, Sam Berry never underestimated the value of a qualify fly-half. Now in his first year as coach of University, Berry has placed an even greater importance on the No.10 jumper.
In a major boost, former NSW Country and premiership-winning fly-half Dane Sherratt has joined the Students.
The 29-year-old hung up the boots after steering Hamilton to grand-final glory 2019 - a match in which he suffered concussion and facial injuries after collecting a knee when scoring a try.
Initially, Sherratt was going to return to Passmore Oval, but the opportunity to reunite with some of his former Waratahs teammates at Uni was too big a temptation.
"It was nothing personal against the Hawks," Sherratt said. "I loved my time there, loved the boys, loved the training. But the opportunity to play with Dylan Heins, Junior Polai, Sapati Peniata and Marcus Boyle ... even Carl Manu is tossing up having a run again ... I knew I would regret it if I didn't join them."
Sherratt, who had been training with Hamilton, could play off the bench for University against Nelson Bay at Strong Oval Oval on Saturday. A more likely debut is against Southern Beaches at Bernie Curran Oval next round
Regardless, the South African will be a welcome addition.
Brady Mather has been wearing the No.10 jumper but is more a runner of the football and better suited at fullback or outside centre.
"I don't think University has had a natural No.10 in a decade," Berry said. "With us being such a young side, to have someone who is able to manage a game and even just kick us out of trouble. That is one of Dane's strengths. The young players will learn so much from him."
University travel to Nelson Bay full of confidence after a 82-7 rout of Singleton but are without Heins (suspension) and Mather (illness).
The Gropers are missing Michael Hotene, who copped a three-game suspension for a lifting tackle in the 64-7 loss to Merewether.
Hamilton coach Marty Berry had been looking forward to working with Sherratt. However, the Hawks still received a boost ahead of the visit by Maitland, with Fijian lock Seva Rokobaro returning from the Wildfires.
Former Randwick and Melbourne Rising No.8 Jock Armstrong will make his debut for the Hawks.
In the other match, Singleton welcome Lake Macquarie to Rugby Park.
Tajini Vakalolo won't play again for the Roos this season after he was found guilty of two dangerous tackles in the 113-0 loss to Wanderers in round three. He received a 10-game suspension for one incident and 12 for the other.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
