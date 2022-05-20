It is the damning stat that has led to accusations of Knights players 'quitting' when the going gets tough as the club tinkers on the brink of finals oblivion less than halfway through the season.
The Knights have lost eight of their last nine games since kicking off the year with two straight wins with their losing run characterised by disturbing second half collapses.
In those eight defeats, the Knights have lost the second half by a total of 172 to 38.
There have been exceptions. Against Penrith in round three, they showed plenty of resolve and fought hard a man down following Mitch Barnett's send off before succumbing to the defending premiers.
They also hung in there for a long period against the Sharks. But their resolve and fight evaporated when the blow-torch was applied in their past four defeats. The second half scoreline in those games reads an embarrassing 103-6.
It was 25-0 against the Eels, 24-0 [Storm], 24-0 [Cowboys] and 30-6 against the Broncos.
A diabolical video referee call at a crucial stage of the second half against Brisbane on Thursday night when they trailed just 14-12 was a bitter pill to swallow. But that was nothing like the sour taste left when the players immediately hoisted the white flag to concede four tries in the final 13 minutes.
There is a distinct lack of leadership and, for the most part, a worrying lack of steel within this squad. In recent times, there has been no fight when the going has got tough.
Injuries have been a factor but there were no such excuses on Thursday night.
Bulldogs prop Jack Hetherington and Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth have emerged alongside Raiders forward Adam Elliott as the latest Knights recruitment targets.
Coach Adam O'Brien and recruitment boss Clint Zammit met with Hetherington's manager Allan Gainey yesterday morning in Newcastle to discuss the controversial prop's future.
Hetherington seems certain to leave the Dogs at the end of the season with the Knights, Wests Tigers and Dragons touted as likely potential destinations.
A Valentine junior, Hetherington's wife is from Newcastle which could put the Knights in the box seat to snare him.
While he has a poor suspension history, there is no doubt he would add some much-needed steel and firepower to Newcastle's forward pack.
According to reports out of Brisbane, the Knights are one of four clubs bidding for Farnworth's signature while Elliott will decide in the coming days whether he is moving to the Knights to link up with his girlfriend Millie Boyle or remaining at the Canberra Raiders.
The Raiders have upped the ante to retain Elliott with the financial component believed to be more than what the Knights are offering.
An official confirmation may be some time away but take it as read young English stars Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce will be joining countrymen Dom Young and Bailey Hodgson at the Knights.
Whether it's next year or 2024 will hinge on their English clubs agreeing to release them from the final year of their contracts.
The Knights have beaten as many as five NRL clubs including the Dolphins to snare backrower Pearce-Paul, who has been likened to a young Sonny Bill Williams in England.
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett publicly conceded this week his bid to sign Pearce-Paul had failed, confirming the 21-year-old is headed to the Knights.
Newcastle Knights have rubbished media reports the club forked out $200,000 to poach NRLW stars Tamika Upton and Millie Boyle from the Brisbane Broncos.
It was claimed the Knights had "blown the Broncos out of the water" with six-figure offers for both girls which Brisbane weren't prepared to match. We understand the actual figure is closer to half that - around $50,000 each. Not surprisingly, the original report emanated out of Brisbane.
We're told money was not the primary reason for the recruitment coup. Upton was blown away by not only the facilities at the Centre of Excellence when she was brought down to Newcastle for a look around but the opportunity she would be given to improve her game.
Recruitment boss Clint Zammit arranged for her to spend time with NRL coach Adam O'Brien and Danny Buderus and she was shown video coaching clips by Blake Green. She went back to Brisbane and decided within days to make the move.
There was one proviso - she asked if she could bring her best friend and regular housemate with her - Millie Boyle.
The Knights haven't got a lot right on the field this season but the club deserves a lot of praise for the compassionate way they have looked after troubled playmaker Jake Clifford.
Clifford has been dealing with some tough personal issues away from rugby league in recent weeks that have impacted his mental health.
It was evident he wasn't in the right headspace when he kicked out on the full to start the game against Storm three weeks ago.
He hasn't played since then with coach Adam O'Brien and CEO Phil Gardner making his welfare a priority over footy. He is now back with the squad and ready to go again.
Knights prop David Klemmer has strengthened his lead in Baz's Best player of the year standings after polling points in the Knights win over the Bulldogs and loss to Brisbane. He's pulled five points clear after gaining maximum points against the Broncos.
Rd 11: Knights v Broncos
3 David Klemmer 2 Dom Young 1 Tyson Frizell
Rd 10: Knights v Bulldogs
3 Mitch Barnett 2 Dom Young 1 David Klemmer
Progress points: 12 David Klemmer 7 Tyson Frizell, Dom Young, 6 Kalyn Ponga 5 Chris Randall, Kurt Mann 4 Dane Gagai, Jake Clifford, Mitch Barnett, 2 Tex Hoy, Lachlan Fitzgibbon 1 Bradman Best, Enari Tuala.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
