Election day in the Hunter: new age democracy sausages and burnt political posters

WITH a how to vote card in one hand and a sausage in bread in the other, Paul Zimario had his first taste of democracy the Australian way on Saturday.
Mr Zimario, who comes from Italy, recently became an Australian via a citizenship ceremony but as he walked out of the polling station at Merewether High School, he said he now felt like a true Aussie.
"I just had my citizenship ceremony not that long ago, but I reckon this is the proper one," he said.
"Got my how-to-vote cards and my sausage sizzle. Guess it's official.
"It wasn't hard to choose who to vote for, I've come to Australia from Italy. I am in a new and beautiful country so I am voting for who will best protect the animals and land here."
With the rain pouring down in Merewether, Mr Zimario almost had the polling station to himself.
But though it was an election day like no other, with with record numbers of Australians voting early, there were still long lines at many of the booths the Herald called in on.
Paterson voters at Rutherford High School waited nearly 15 minutes to cast their vote in the morning as the line curved around the building.
"So much for a big chunk of Australians voting before election day," said voter Kaleb Cruse standing at the back of the line.
"I didn't vote early because we have always been told you can only do that with a reason. Guess I should have come up with a reason."
The Australian Electoral Commission told the Newcastle Herald on Saturday that nearly 40 per cent of people in the Hunter electorate had already voted before Saturday, as well as 30 per cent of people in the Shortland electorate and a further 19 per cent in Paterson and 18 per cent in Newcastle.
Voter Paula Cruse said she understood COVID may have impacted the number of staff working on election day, causing lines to be longer.
"The staff are doing the best they can, it is important we are kind to them and understand they are just doing their job and going through the correct democratic processes," she said.
"I am a little worried about COVID standing amongst so many people in a long line though, so maybe by the next federal election more people will learn to vote earlier."
There was a steady line of Hunter voters at Cameron Park. The majority said the biggest issue they were voting for is the future of coal in the region.
"It's going to be a tight race, I am in the line and I haven't even decided who I am voting for yet so I imagine a lot of others are in the same boat deciding at the last minute so who knows who is going to win," said voter Keegan Walker.
"I listened to the campaigns almost too much to the point where I can't decide between coal being great or horrible for the region."
Hunter voter Simon Lopiyong said he voted for the Nationals because of their strong support for the mining industry.
"I am a miner myself so why would I vote for anyone who wasn't looking out for me? I might not be in the majority though so will be interesting to watch," he said.
Shortland voter Melody Castledine said her daughter was meant to be voting for the first time alongside her mum at Windale Public School but she tested positive to COVID-19 on Tuesday, causing her to miss out on her first democratic experience.
"She just turned 18 and she is having to make her first vote over the phone poor thing," said Ms Castledine.
"Her little brother tried to make her a fake ballot box and everything. Of course we will still bring home a sausage, just don't tell her it is going to be from Bunnings because there isn't one here."
It was out with the old democracy sausage and in with the new at Merewether High School where vegetarian options and sweet treats were on offer, rather than just the usual sausage in bread.
Mayfield East Public School also shook things up this year, providing a coffee van to fuel voters as well as fruit, soup and vegetables for sale.
At Islington Public School, between showers of rain, the democracy sausage hawkers did a steady trade enticing voters over with calls of "it's not voting without a sausage!" - as the rain settled in around midday they seemed to have the best (and driest) real estate in the quad.
Liberal political posters displayed on the fence at Rutherford High School in the Paterson electorate were set alight overnight.
An AEC spokesperson said this is a crime which falls under the responsibility of the police and would be investigated as an instance of vandalism.
