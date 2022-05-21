Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Labor confident of clawing back lost ground in the Seat of Shortland

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 21 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Conroy chasing votes at Warners Bay.

Upbeat Labor supporters are gathering at Windale Bowling Club in the hope of winning government tonight and tightening their grip on the Seat of Shortland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.