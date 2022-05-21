Upbeat Labor supporters are gathering at Windale Bowling Club in the hope of winning government tonight and tightening their grip on the Seat of Shortland.
Incumbent MP Pat Conroy began the day on the Central Coast and worked his way across the electorate in the hope of clawing back votes he lost in a five per cent swing against him in 2019.
"A lot of people seemed like they were coming back to us," Mr Conroy said.
"The mood seemed to be that they had given Mr Morrison a go and he hadn't lived up to it and we have rebuilt trust in the community.
"We won't know until the votes are counted but no matter what happens it's been a tremendous privilege to represent this area."
Many booths across the electorate were busy during the morning despite the wet weather and a record number of people casting pre-poll votes.
"I was at Caves Beach this morning and there were a lot of people out. There will probably be another rush in an hour or so," It's been a good day. I love it," Liberal candidate Nell McGill said at the Kahibah booth.
Ms McGill said he had enjoyed the campaign and remained hopeful of building on the swing she achieved in 2019.
"It feels better (than 2019). I was at Buff Point in the morning last time and moved around. Today I have just stuck to two booths. I felt buoyed by this morning. Hopefully that plays out in the results."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
