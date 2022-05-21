Labor on the verge of victory in Shortland

The ABC has predicted Labor will hold the Seat of Shortland with a swing towards it.
With 25.3 per cent of the vote counted, incumbent Pat Conroy has 55.1 per cent of the two-party preferred vote - a swing of 0.7 per cent.
Mr Conroy has 39.6 per cent of first preference votes, Liberal Nell McGill has 31.6 and the Greens Kim Grierson 10.6 per cent.
Mr Conroy arrived at Windale Bowling Club a short time ago and is presently eating dinner with his family.
Earlier in the day he said: "People seemed like they were coming back to us."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
