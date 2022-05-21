Newcastle Herald

Hunter Labor MPs poised to govern for first time

Updated May 21 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor held on to the marginal seat of Hunter on Saturday night as the region's four members of Parliament contemplated governing the nation for the first time in their careers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.