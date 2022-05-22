Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies duo lift side to second spot with 4-2 win over Olympic

May 22 2022 - 7:00am
Braedyn Crowley

THE clinical combination of James Thompson and Braedyn Crowley proved the difference as Maitland downed Newcastle Olympic 4-2 in the only Northern NSW NPL game played in round 11 on another wet weekend.

