Maitland Magpies duo lift side to second spot with 4-2 win over Olympic

THE clinical combination of James Thompson and Braedyn Crowley proved the difference as Maitland downed Newcastle Olympic 4-2 in the only Northern NSW NPL game played in round 11 on another wet weekend.
League-leading scorer Crowley went to 14 goals for the season, six clear of his nearest rival, with a hat-trick at Cooks Square Park on Saturday night. He also set up Thompson for Maitland's fourth goal, in the 46th minute.
Thompson had set up Crowley twice, in the 43rd and 45th minutes, in identical fashion as the front pairing made Olympic pay for missed chances at the other end. Crowley scored off a Grant Brown cross and Ty Cousins nod on in the 19th minute for the opener.
Maitland rose to second place on 17 points from eight games, two behind unbeaten Charlestown, who have played nine. Broadmeadow dropped to third on 16 from eight.
Olympic, on 10 points from eight games, had their frustrations compounded in the 90th minute when keeper Adam Pearce was shown a straight red for a sliding tackle on Thompson close to halfway.
Magpies coach Michael Bolch said his side's finishing was the difference.
"Olympic were really good," Bolch said. "It was 3-0 at half-time and they were the better side in the second half. We were just clinical in front of goal and they weren't.
"Bitzy [Maitland keeper Paul Bitz] made two really good saves, and they hit the crossbar twice in the last 10 minutes. They put us under pressure but we had chances to go to five and missed them as well.
"But they did well. To be 4-0 down a minute into the second half, they could have turned their toes up, but they kept battling.
"Credit to my side, we soaked up pressure then took our chances. The first chance we had, we scored. Then the rest were from seven yards out, but Crowley is a quality striker in the right place at the right time. With him and Jimmy up front, they are both quality players and it's hard for teams to mark them both out of games."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
