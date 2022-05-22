Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Election 2022: Anthony Albanese leads Labor to victory but lost Liberal votes went mainly to Greens and Teal Independents

By Editorial
May 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAN THE MAN: Dan Repacholi, traditional Labor values, but the nation is changing.

DESPITE Coalition hopes of another explanation, the big and early pre-poll turnout was confirmation of an electorate getting rid of a Coalition administration that came to power in September 2013 under Tony Abbott.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.