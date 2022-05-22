Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rain washes out another round of Newcastle netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloomy weather is making for a frustrating start to the Newcastle netball season. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle championship netball approaches its midpoint next weekend with only half of the scheduled games played to date due to ongoing wet weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.