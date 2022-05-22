Newcastle Herald
Norths striker Rory Walker hits late double to deny Wests

Craig Kerry
Updated May 22 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:23am
Rory Walker

Rory Walker scored with a penalty stroke in the dying minutes to give Norths a roller-coaster 4-3 win over Wests in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

