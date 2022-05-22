Norths striker Rory Walker hits late double to deny Wests

Rory Walker scored with a penalty stroke in the dying minutes to give Norths a roller-coaster 4-3 win over Wests in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Norths led 2-0 with field goals from Tom Budden in the 11th and 18th minutes before Wests scored via Sam Mudford (30th minute), Lachlan Carey (35th) and Nathan Butterick (40th) to lead 3-2.
Norths equalised with a team goal finished by Walker in the 49th minute before he converted a penalty with two minutes left to keep his side undefeated this year.
Also Sunday in round six, Souths beat Maitland 4-2 and Gosford defeated Uni 6-1 at Broadmeadow.
Nathan Czinner scored from three penalty corners for Souths, including a go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute. Seb Rollings made it 4-2 in the 64th. Maitland had fought back from 2-0 down with goals from Matt Magann (32nd) and Ryan Simpson (38th). Mick Taylor scored a hat-trick in second-placed Gosford's victory.
There were no Newcastle women's premier league games.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
