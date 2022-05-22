Abbey Harkin named in Australian swim team for world titles and Commonwealth Games

Hunter product Abbey Harkin has secure passage to her first Commonwealth Games with strong performances at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide.
The now Brisbane-based 24-year-old was among 39 athletes named by Swimming Australia on Sunday night to compete at the Birmingham Games from July 28 to August 8 as well as the world titles in Budapest, Hungary from June 17 to July 3.
The national titles concluded on Sunday night after five days of racing.
Heading into the national event, Harkin told the Newcastle Herald she felt "hungrier and stronger" following her Olympics debut in Tokyo last year.
The former Maitland schoolgirl finished second to Jenna Strauch (1:06.69) in the 100m breastroke final on Wednesday night in one minute and 6.88 seconds. Harkin was fourth in the 50m breastroke on Thursday night then again second to Strauch (2:23.26) in the 200m breaststroke final on Friday night in 2:24.85.
Harkin, who competes for St Peters Western, added the 200m Individual Medley to her suite of breaststroke distances at the national titles and was third in the final on Sunday night.
The Dolphins will head to Europe in early June for a staging camp before the world championships.
Harkin's selection comes after Merewether wheelchair athlete Christie Dawes was named in the Australian track and field team for Birmingham last week.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
