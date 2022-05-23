Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Dunlop Volley VB and Mullet shoes make quintessential Australian products

May 23 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If The Shoe Fits: The Dunlop VB Volley is a marriage made in bogan heaven. The Dunlop Mullet Volley is for men's health.

Wearing Dunlop Volleys and drinking VB is, in a way, an embrace of the simple life and a rebellion against fancy brands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.