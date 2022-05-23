Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rain set to continue in Hunter and Newcastle through winter, Bureau of Meteorology says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The relentless rain could continue in the Hunter throughout winter, with the La Nina weather system in play even as it declines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.