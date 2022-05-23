Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Soccer: Beqa swaps Barca for Georgia and Nations League of Nation

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 23 2022 - 8:21am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REWARDED: Jets striker Beqa Mikeltadze has been selected in the Georgian national team. Picture: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE Jets' player of the year Beqa Mikeltadze has capped a breakout first season in the A-League with a recall to the Georgian national team.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.