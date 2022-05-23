Ryan Callinan plays it smart into finals day at Sydney Surf Pro

Callinan put on a highlight reel of front-side aerials to win on Sunday in the round of 24 but a more measured performance helped him take out his last 16 heat against Brazilian Alex Ribeiro 13.83 to 10. It sets up a quarter-final on Tuesday with Hawaiian Imaikalani deVault at the second event on the eight-stop Challenger Series (CS), where Callinan is chasing a return to the Championship Tour (CT) for 2023.