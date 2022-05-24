Why I'm switching off a game I used to love

Does it have any place in modern society? Jesus did not require it of his followers. How did it evolve? For one thing, the Genesis myth claimed a talking snake and a woman were responsible for the eviction from Eden. Women therefore are bad news! Then came the Greeks who thought of a human made up of a body and soul. The former imprisoned the latter. To discipline the former was to promote the latter. So, no food - fasting; no sleep - vigils and certainly no sex. Bodily pleasures are forbidden. So clerical celibacy has an odd beginning but there are still people today who think their God approves of it, unnatural as it is. Time has revealed the physical and psychological consequences of depriving the body of natural needs. Perhaps in time this is another religious practice that will fade away.