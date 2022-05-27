Investing in mental health Advertising Feature

EVERYBODY HAS A STORY: MOLYCOP and Out of the Square acknowledge and thank all the courageous men and women who participated in this important initiative.

Molycop is Australia's sole manufacturer of essential steel products, such as rail wheels, grinding media, anode pins and ingots for Australia's rail transportation, hard rock mining, aluminium smelting and metal forging industries.



With over 600 employees, safety has always been a core value at Molycop.

In heavy industry there are inherent risks and hazards in the workplace, requiring individuals to be alert and have their mind on the job.



Some of the silent side effects of mental health issues are; the inability to concentrate, difficulty with problem solving, poor decision-making skills, misunderstanding situations and people, poor situational awareness, and poor memory.

With this in mind, MOLYCOP worked together with creative agency Out of the Square (OOTS) to develop "Everyone Has A Story" Mental Health Initiative to highlight the importance of mental health.



MOLYCOP's aim was to normalise talking about the personal struggles that people deal with day to day, including within heavy industry organisations, with a predominantly male workforce.



"At Molycop we recognised that prioritising mental health would positively impact an individual's physical safety and keep them focused on situational awareness in the workplace," Michael Parker, President Molycop Australia, said.

"By investing in our people's mental health, we believed we would see long term improvements in all the above, which will positively impact our business."

The success of the initiative was recognised at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards when MOLYCOP named Best Health & Wellbeing Program (Large Org.) and Most Innovative WHS Idea (Large Org.).



However, this is not just a win for MOLYCOP and Out of the Square, but a win for all the other industry partners who supported and participated in the EHAS project and have seen the positive impacts in their own workplaces.



"Organisations normally do their own programs," Michael said.



"In bringing organisations together, this reinforces the theme of working together, reaching out and helping each other.



"It's not a weakness to talk about what you're going through, and that's what underpins this whole initiative."

The "Everyone Has A Story" mental health initiative will continue to positively impact MOLYCOP's people; to empower them to reach out, ask for help, and improve their mental wellbeing.



This in turn will help to ensure their mental and physical safety. The EHAS project is innovative but is also something any business could implement.

"The courageous people who shared their story have done so much to not only help themselves and others but they have also broken down barriers," Marty Adnum Founder and Managing Director Out of the Square, said.



"Barriers in relation to talking about mental health but also traditional barriers between businesses.

