It was all about the climate, Barnaby

Rather than making much ado about the Nationals holding all of their seats and picking up a senator in the election, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce should contemplate just how much he, and the climate sceptics he leads, contributed to the Morrison government's defeat.
His remarkable performance in the lead up the Glasgow climate summit last year, when the Nationals held their Coalition partners to ransom and managed to extract their large war chest, left voters in little doubt the so-called consensus on zero emissions by 2050 was a sham.
While the Nationals were able to pork-barrel their way to safety, the former Coalition government has paid a heavy price for their half-hearted support. The Liberals have been hollowed out by a strong pro-climate change teal vote.
None of this should come as a surprise to anybody, least of all the Nationals and the Liberals and themselves. While the Morrison government did its best to make this an election about national security and the cost of living, it is clear voters in the seats that changed hands were most concerned about the kinds of issues identified in a readers survey conducted in February by ACM, the publisher of this newspaper.
That survey, responded to by more than 7200 people mostly from regional Australia, saw the environment and climate change top the list of issues in order of importance. A massive 43 per cent of ACM readers said the environment and climate change was their main concern.
The need for a federal anti-corruption commission was also high on the list at 37 per cent. Only 12.6 per cent of respondents said national security and defence was their main concern.
The results of the ACM survey have been validated by responses to a wide range of other polls and surveys, including the ABC's vote compass, over the life of this parliament. An Australian Climate Council survey found strong support for more government action on climate change - including a lower 2030 emissions target - in every electorate.
One hopes that with the benefit of hindsight a chastened Coalition will learn that instead of talking to voters about what it thinks they should interested in it would do better at the ballot box if it listened to people's concerns and then set policies accordingly.
