It was all about the climate, Barnaby

By Newcastle Herald Editorial: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
May 23 2022 - 7:00pm
Rather than making much ado about the Nationals holding all of their seats and picking up a senator in the election, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce should contemplate just how much he, and the climate sceptics he leads, contributed to the Morrison government's defeat.

