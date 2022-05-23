Newcastle Herald
Federal election results 2022: Barnaby Joyce says Liberals' election loss cannot be laid at Nationals' door

By Andrew Brown
May 23 2022 - 7:00pm
IT'S NOT OUR FAULT: Nationals leader and former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in Canberra on Monday. Picture: AAP

Leader Barnaby Joyce has suggested the Nationals did not suffer the same election swings against them as their Liberal colleagues due to voters knowing what the party stood for.

