NCD championing the arts Advertising Feature

MILESTONE MOMENT: National College of Dance marked its 10-year anniversary under creative director Brett Morgan OAM with a concert performance entitled Nostalgia. Picture: Supplied

The year 2022 has been busy for Newcastle's National College of Dance and things don't look like slowing down any time soon.



On top of two major concert programs - Resurgences, in February 2022, and Nostalgia in May 2022 - National College of Dance has launched its new National Youth Ballet Company with the support of industry greats Graeme Murphy and Vicki Attard.



The not for profit committee is made up of local business people Mark Jones UNIof Newcastle, Jane Beverley Managing Director of Evolution Advisors, Industry specialist Alicia Brown, Brett Morgan and Vicki Morgan Directors of NCD, Lara Bussey and Louise Kipa Managing Partner of Persona Communications with the support of PR specialist Lara Lupish of Facon Creative.



"The Youth Company will combine live music, original composition and working with choreographers Graeme Murphy, Timothy Gordon, Brett Morgan, Jake Burden and Debbie Ellis Linnert," NCD CEO Vicki Morgan said. "Our first performances will be held on August 13 and 16."



As the leading Dance Training organisation in Regional Australia for students wishing to obtain a career in dance NCD auditions are now open to join the College for the new Term 3 intake.

"Courses on offer include the Advanced Diploma of Professional Dance, Diploma of Professional Dance, Certificate IV in Professional Dance, Certificate 3 in Dance and Skill Set and our Intensive Training program designed for students in year 9 and 10," Vicki said.

"The Junior Academy is also taking new enrolments for Term 3 with the second half of the year working towards RAD Examinations and our end of year production."



In other exciting news, NCD's junior academy is launching their new initiative for students wishing to concentrate on contemporary, musical theatre and commercial streams."

Specialising in Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Commercial and Jazz, NCD's reputation for producing talented and well taught dancers in the Hunter is unrivalled.



Under the directorship of Brett Morgan OAM and his team of highly skilled choreographers and teachers NCD is proud of the role it plays in nurturing dance in the Hunter, for the industry, artistically and enjoyment.

The Nostalgia concert performance in May marked 10 years since Brett took over the studio and instilled his strong vision for what dance should be in Newcastle.



He has ensured the studio offers world class training programs, opportunities to learn dance for fun but also as a profession, and a guarantee that the studio would always be a safe place where students could come.



"Offering a professional standard was paramount, but so was creating lifelong memories," he said.

NCD's junior academy (ages 12 months to late teen and adult classes) has classes for every grade and age group, ensuring dancers receive the highest level of training at an age-appropriate level.



"We don't combine ages and we limit class size so that students can receive individual attention," Vicki said.



"When a class grows, we may have two classes or add an assistant teacher to ensure that we maintain the highest level of attention.

"Our transition program 'ITP' gives students the opportunity to see what full time training feels like, and provides experience to see if it's what they aspire to do, the perfect way of bridging education with full time dance."