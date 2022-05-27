Safety celebrated at awards Advertising Feature

SAFETY has once again prevailed as the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards announced the winners of the 13 award categories for businesses and individuals at the awards ceremony earlier this month.

GOLD STANDARD: Leaders in ecological demolitions, Fenech Demolition, walked away with gold at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards held at the Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre earlier this month. Picture: Supplied

The Hunter's biggest night in the work, health and safety (WHS) calendar was held on May 12 at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre - the first in-person event hosted since 2019.

Hunter Safety Awards founder Sarah-Jane Dunford said it was a pleasure to be back in the room with so many like-minded individuals and businesses.

"This event had been a long time coming and we're so glad we were able to hold it in person once again," Sarah-Jane said.

"The safety-conscious individuals and businesses in the Hunter Region deserved to be recognised and we're grateful the event went off without a hitch."

Now in its sixth year, the Awards recognised businesses across 13 different categories of health and safety, with a further exploration of mental health being evident across submitted entries following the pandemic.

Major winners included Fenech Demolition who walked away with the Gold Safety Helmet in the WHS Business of the Year category as well as Best WHS Management System for Small to Medium Enterprises.

Sarah-Jane said the judges were highly impressed, not only with Fenech Demolition's six-step management system, but their overall approach to safety management.

"Fenech Demolition faces some extremely hazardous risks in their line of work and developed a proactive approach to safety management in their industry," Sarah-Jane said.

"Their values around open communication for reporting on hazards, bi-weekly meetings with their team and training sessions were an excellent example of how all businesses, no matter the size, should approach safety."

Fenech Demolition manager Julian Fenech was speechless over their wins.

"We weren't expecting any win tonight, we just thought we were coming to an awards night to enjoy some great entertainment with our team and our family," Julian said.



"We've taken safety to another level, not just on the job site, but in our workplace. At the end of the day everybody wants to go home to their families, and as a family-owned business that's what we're all about."

Asset Training won Best WHS Training Program for its development of Australia's first online drain cleaning system refresher course.



Asset Training also came away as a dual winner on the night, with team member Sam Herd winning Young WHS Leader of the Year.