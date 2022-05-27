Boarders 'heart of school' Advertising Feature

Located in Wahroonga in Sydney's north, Knox Grammar has offered boarding since the school was established in 1924.

Enriched education: Boarders at Knox Grammar are supported in their academic studies, with teachers from the day school visiting the boarding house each night to assist with evening studies and tuition. Picture: Supplied

"The boarding community really is the heart and soul of our school. We have a close knit community and our boarders develop lifelong friends and connections," says Brian Sullivan, Head of Knox Boarding.

"We have families that come from Dubbo, Condobolin, Walgett, Mudgee, Parkes, Narromine, Wagga, Singleton, China, Hong Kong and many, many more places across the globe."

Boarders are supported in their academic studies, with teachers from the day school visiting the boarding house each night to assist with evening studies and tuition.

A busy program of social activities gives the boys many opportunities to explore Sydney and build connections.

In Term 1, boarders from Knox participated in a wide range of activities and excursions including an excursion to Palm Beach and Barrenjoey Lighthouse and a trip to Homebush to watch the Socceroos play Japan.

The boarding community really is the heart and soul of our school. We have a close-knit community and our boarders develop lifelong friends and connections - Brian Sullivan - Head of Boarding at Knox Grammar

The boys also participate in regular social activities with local girls' schools such as dances and excursions.

In Term 1, Year 11 and 12 boarders took part in boarding camps with their year groups which were designed to build connections and their understanding of Knox Total Fitness.

Knox Total Fitness is the school's integrated positive education program which aims to support and improve the social-emotional, physical, spiritual and academic fitness of every child.

The camps provided a wonderful springboard for the boarders as they prepare for their final years at school, giving them an opportunity to focus on their personal strengths and having a growth mindset, facilitating courageous discussions on their purpose and direction in life and setting goals for their senior years.

"The program of boarding camps is, without doubt, one of the most rewarding experiences for boarders at Knox Grammar School," he said.