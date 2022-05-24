COACH Scott Coleman is glad to have the giant frame of captain Rob Puli'uvea back to strengthen the Wildfires pack against Warringah at Pittwater Park on Saturday.
Puli'uvea, standing 199cm and clocking the scales at 126kg, is one of the biggest locks in the Shute Shield.
As well as power, Puli'uvea, who missed the thrilling 29-25 win over Easts, also brings experience and nous
"Rob gives us stability and a lot of confidence around our set piece," Coleman said. "He is a big unit but he is also very knowledgeable and has played at a high level. He has played in France and played in the NRC. He knows what it is all about."
It is new territory for the Wildfires.
The win over the Beasties was a club record fourth straight.
"As a coach and with a new organisation, you try to create and breed resilience and will power into them all pre-season," Coleman said. "There is nothing better than getting results. That is the best way to do it."
Again, the win over Easts was forged on a dominant set piece, especially the scrum and driving maul.
Rivals teams have taken notice and are developing different ways to combat the Wildfires' go-to areas.
"There is no secret to how we play the game," Coleman said. "Teams are now gunning for us. We spoke about it on Monday night. Easts came at us really hard. They smoked us in the first two driving mauls and had us in the scrum early. It took a while for us to wear them down.
"There are definitely minor tweaks we are looking at over the next two weeks.
"To be good at mauling, you need to love it. You have to be willing to put your head where other people won't. You have to work together and get good body height. It doesn't matter how good the defence is, it is impossible to stop a maul legally, if you are solid at it."
Puli'uvea replaces Ben Wood, who injured his shoulder against Easts. Fly-half Connor Winchester (shoulder) is also a chance of returning after sitting out the win at home.
"We will make a call on Connor on Thursday," Coleman said. "His shoulder has settled down a bit. There is no ligament damage, it is a matter of getting it right so he can tackle."
In other injury news, Nate De Thierry should be back in five weeks. De Thierry dislocated his shoulder in his first game back from France against Manly.
"He didn't do any structural damage," Coleman said. 'It's a matter of building up the muscles and ligaments around the shoulder so it doesn't happen again."
Nafi Tuitavake (ankle) faces a simlar time frame but Fijian Luke Nadurutalo (knee) is unlikely to be back until the finals.
Wildfires: 1 Faavae Sila, 2 Phil Bradford, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngaruhe Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Moragn Inness, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Lona Holahalo, 9 Leon Fukafuka, 10 Will Feeney, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Penikolo Latu, 13 Ton Watson, 14 Adrian Delore, 15 Tute Grant
