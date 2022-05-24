Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Unclear when petrol price pain will ease in the Hunter: NRMA

By Nick Bielby
May 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is unclear when the pain motorists have increasingly been feeling at the bowser in recent weeks will ease, the NRMA says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.