WET WEATHER has put a dampener on millions of dollars worth of development in Lake Macquarie City Council.
The council's capital spend has fallen by $6.1 million to $110.4 million for the March quarter - largely due to an unusual amount of rain throwing a spanner in the works for 21 projects.
At least 93 per cent of the council's plans are on-track, and mayor Kay Fraser said most of the delays have been out of its control.
"I think for 2022 I'm comfortable with that, a lot of it was to do with the wet weather preventing us from working - but we've also faced workforce issues with people off with COVID," she said.
"It has been hard to recruit as well and we have faced supply issues trying to purchase materials and having to wait for supplies, that's been a real problem for us."
More than 210 of the projects identified in the quarterly report are on schedule, and 64 have been completed.
Waylaid projects include the Landcare Resource Centre at Teralba, footpaths and crossings at Cardiff, Belmont, Dudley, Glendale and Warners Bay and drainage works in Boolaroo and Edgeworth.
Cr Fraser said a $6.1 million decrease in spending was "fairly significant".
"In the next 12 months we will see projects pushed back a bit, and that will continue for the next year or two before we get back on track," she said.
"If the wet weather continues it could be pushed out further, but hopefully by the middle of the year we have no more wet weather.
"Simply mowing the grass and the parks has been difficult, or dealing with potholes, the unusual wet weather has placed us in a situation where we aren't able to complete projects on time."
The masterplan for Morisset Showground has faced a setback as the council reapplies for minister consent and makes changes to the draft plans. It's not expected to be achieved by June 30.
But, it isn't all bad news - the council saw a revenue boom of $2.8 million in development contributions thanks to unexpectedly strong growth.
Cr Fraser said the next decade will bring a lot of change with it to Lake Macquarie suburbs.
"We have sustainable planning and community involvement that has set us up to face the challenges and responsibilities ahead to see our vision come to life," she said.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
