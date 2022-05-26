Western Sydney indie artist Imogen Clark has released a star-studded new single Enemy and is coming to Newcastle as part of her 100 Shows In 100 Days tour.
She co-wrote the song with Alex Lahey and recorded it with Ali Barter on backing vocals, Adam Newling on guitar, Superorganism's Earl Ho on bass and keyboards, and Middle Kids' Harry Day on drums. Fellow Middle Kid Tim Fitz mixed the track, which was produced by Broth Records head and former Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani.
Advertisement
"Alex Lahey and I wrote Enemy just before the pandemic, and it's been such a favourite to play live," Clark said.
"Every time we close our sets with it, the song just gets more cathartic and euphoric, and I was happy to get into the studio for one magical day where we captured that energy on record.
"The song is about breaking out of a toxic relationship, when you want to run and scream and punch the air, and I feel like this single is the perfect anthem for finally getting back on the road."
Clark's tour includes a mix of full band headline shows, solo touring, support slots, festivals, surprise pop-up shows and live streams.
"In 2018, I played 70 shows. Last year I played six. Getting on stage and connecting with people all around the world by baring my soul through my music is the fuel that keeps me going. I've been so deeply depressed by all the postponements and cancellations and now we're making up for lost time."
Her 2021 Bastards EP has been nominated for a 2022 AIR Award for best independent pop album or EP.
Catch Clark and her band at the Hamilton Station Hotel next Wednesday, June 1, with support from Angela Rose.
There was a rumour doing the rounds a few years ago that '90s pop heroes Hanson might be coming to Newcastle. Their latest tour announcement puts that rumour to bed - unless, perhaps, a certain Newcastle Herald journalist (and unashamed Hanson fan) talking to them this week about their tour and 11th studio album Red Green Blue can convince them otherwise.
And no, it's not me. Hanson is playing an all-ages gig at Sydney's Enmore Theatre on November 9. Tickets are on sale at noon today.
Ruckus at the Rogue returns to The Rogue Scholar in Newcastle West this Saturday, May 28. The first event was packed, so get in early (the music starts at 4pm). Entry is free. As for the line-up, there's William John Jr, Huckleberry & Devil's Dandruff, Slow Cinema, Ella Day Duo, Han and Hamish McClure.
Next month Led Zeppelin tribute band No Quarter will make its way to Newcastle from Seattle. They'll be on stage at Lizotte's on June 30. Tickets are on sale now. The tribute stage show captures all the subtle nuances and mannerisms of the band in their prime. August Young channels Robert Plant on vocals, Nathan Carroll portrays drummer John Bonham, Joel Pelletier is bassist/multi-instrumentalist John Paul Jones and Byran Christiansen is Jimmy Page.
Head to Hamilton Uniting Church this Sunday, May 29, between 9am and 3pm, for the Newcastle Record and CD Fair.
Vivid kicks off tomorrow and this year's line-up is worth a trip south down the M1: Paul Kelly, Hermitude, BLESSED and Gordi, to name a few. Go to vividsydney.com/music for details.
Advertisement
I am told music promoter Ged Allman was in Newcastle last week for the Robben Ford show at Lizotte's. Word is he has plans to bring more top overseas artists in, and Lizotte's is likely to host them.
African music and dancing will be crowd-pleasers at The Hunter African Community Council's annual Africa Day celebrations. It's all happening at Islington Public School this Saturday, May 28, 10am to 4pm. Africa Day commemorates the founding of the African Union in 1963. There will be face painting, hair braiding, food and other fun activities. All are welcome.
The grand final round of the 2022 Uni of Newcastle Band Comp takes place tonight at Bar on the Hill from 7pm. Osprey, The Pinnies, Piper Rodrigues, Acacia Blue, Cooks & Bakers, WELL? and Blind Bistro are all in the running.
John Paul Young shows at Lizotte's Newcastle and The Art House in Wyong have been postponed due to illness. His drummer Greg Plimmer had emergency eye surgery.
"We are discussing replacement dates and will release those details as soon as we can. Our apologies to our ticket holders for the inconvenience this may cause," JPY's team said.
Advertisement
Jimmy Barnes also postponed his Lizotte's shows this week due to an illness in the family.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.