Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why NSW could face a shortage of police officers

By Jack Gramenz
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COP COST: The police union says NSW is staring down the barrel of a shortage of officers because it's too expensive to train to join the force. Picture: AAP

NSW could face a shortage of police officers as recruits give up or move interstate because it's too expensive to become a cop, the president of the state's police union says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.