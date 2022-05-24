Newcastle Herald
Transport for NSW Maritime says planned dredging of Swansea Channel will start in third quarter of 2022

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 24 2022 - 10:26am, first published 9:30am
A previous dredge at work in Swansea Channel. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Much-needed dredging of Swansea Channel, announced last December, is now expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, Transport for NSW Maritime says.

