Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

A-League soccer: Jets secure teenage sensation to long-term deal

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 24 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGNED: Archie Goodwin.

JETS coach Arthur Papas expects teenage sensation Archie Goodwin to play a major role in the A-League next season and believes there is no ceiling to how far the instinctive striker can go.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.