Newcastle playmaker Jake Clifford will return after a three-game absence when the Knights meet the Warriors on Saturday.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has named Clifford to start at halfback with Adam Clune dropping out of the 24-match squad.
Clifford has not played since the Knights were hammered 50-2 by the Storm in round eight.
After a couple of weeks out, he returned in the NSW Cup at the weekend and had a solid performance in the Knights' 27-20 win over the Dragons.
He will partner Anthony Milford in the halves for the first time.
Clifford's inclusion is the only major change O'Brien has made to the side which played against the Broncos.
Enari Tuala comes in at centre to replace Bradman Best after the 20-year-old suffered a dislocated elbow last week.
Best is expected to miss four to weeks.
The Knights, running second last, face the 12th-placed Warriors at Redcliffe on Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle are coming off a 36-12 loss to the Broncos, while the Warriors have lost their past three games.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
