Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell 'absolutely' keen on Blues recall but not so sure of chances

MM
By Max McKinney
May 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle forward Tyson Frizell hasn't given up on playing State of Origin but says it could be hard to earn a NSW recall given his side's results this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.