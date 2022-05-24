Newcastle forward Tyson Frizell hasn't given up on playing State of Origin but says it could be hard to earn a NSW recall given his side's results this season.
Frizell, 30, missed last year's series due to injury but played all three games for the Blues in 2020 when Wayne Bennett inspired the Maroons to a 2-1 series victory.
The back-rower, who returned last week against the Broncos after a two-game absence, has been one of the Knights' best in multiple matches this season.
Advertisement
But with Newcastle languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder, Frizell said it could be difficult to earn a call up from Blues coach Brad Fittler this time around.
"We're not in a great spot at the moment so it's pretty hard to put your hand up if you're not doing too well," Frizell told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday.
"I'm doing whatever I can to play well for this side, so we'll see what happens.
"That's up to 'Freddy' and the selectors to determine if you're the right fit for the time. He will pick a great squad no matter what."
Asked of his desire to feature in the Origin arena again, Frizell said he "absolutely" hoped to add to his 14 Blues appearances but was focused on helping the Knights improve after a disastrous start to the season.
"You always want to be a part of it, every year," the 205-game NRL veteran said.
"I missed out on the opportunity [last year] getting injured right before, but these things happen.
"We'll see what happens this year I guess.
"I'm so focused on what happens here first, playing well and getting our team where we need to be."
After their 36-12 loss to the Broncos last week, the Knights are equal with the Titans and Tigers on six points but placed 15th due to their for-and-against record.
The club has now lost eight of its past nine games, many worryingly by big margins.
But there have been some shining lights in the club's gloomy run this year and Frizell believes a couple of his Newcastle teammates are still likely to feature in the first State of Origin game in Sydney on June 8.
"The boys that have been part of the squad before have got to be right in contention," he said. "The guys from Queensland in KP and Gags. They haven't really put a foot wrong this year.
"D-Saf is also working hard to get his spot back, so he is right in contention too."
The only other Knights player who might be a chance to feature is prop David Klemmer. The 28-year-old last played for NSW in Game III of the 2019 series.
Advertisement
He earned high praises coming into this season but was forced to miss four games after picking up a knee injury in round one.
He has had some strong performances since returning, making an average 180 metres and missing only two tackles the past three games.
"He hasn't missed a beat since he came back," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"His work rate is outstanding and also the quality of his work is top notch.
"He seems to be in a really good place at the moment and we need that to continue."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.