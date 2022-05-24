LAKE Macquarie MP Greg Piper reckons everyone needs to take a more relaxed approach to the redevelopment of the former Pasminco smelter site.
The future of the land remains up in the air, after local councillors asked for more information on what one called a 'complicated' and 'problematic' area.
Mr Piper said he hadn't been informed about council's latest plans to rezone the land to make it suitable for anything from retail giants to schools, parks or advanced manufacturing.
"People just need to relax," he said.
"I take the point that some councillors, at least one, has some reservations and that's okay.
"The fact of the matter is it has such a compelling argument for its reuse."
The site has been remediated since its days of smelting lead, and it's not the first time rezoning the land has been on the cards.
The council has proposed rezoning the land in an effort to fast-track job opportunities for neighbouring residents.
It was all set to decide whether to approach planning authorities to change the maximum building heights and rezone the land on Monday night - until councillor Brian Adamthwaite moved to defer the decision for more information.
Mr Piper said the remediation and decontamination of the site was a massive project, completed to a high standard as signed-off by the experts.
"I think the site has just so much opportunity there which we have already seen occur with the establishment of Costco in the area," he said.
"I don't see that pulling back.
"I'm not too concerned about the short-term delay from council last night [Monday], the argument for the site is compelling on so many levels so I'm quite sure it will sort itself out."
If rezoned, it could be suitable for anything from daycares and schools to parks and commercial developments close to public transport and major freight routes.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
