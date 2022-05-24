Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Old Pasminco smelter site: Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper believes more relaxed approach needed to redevelopment

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 24 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROPOSAL: Lake Macquarie City Council is considering rezoning land at the old Pasminco smelter site for redevelopment. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

LAKE Macquarie MP Greg Piper reckons everyone needs to take a more relaxed approach to the redevelopment of the former Pasminco smelter site.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.