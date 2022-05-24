Almost three decades after Gordana Kotevski was snatched from a suburban Lake Macquarie street, the NSW government and police will put up a $1 million reward for information that leads to those responsible for the teenager's disappearance and suspected murder being brought to justice.
The 16-year-old had been late-night shopping with friends at Charlestown Square before she made the short walk toward her aunt's house in Powell Street about 8.45pm on November 24, 1994.
She was set upon only 50 metres from her destination and was seen being bundled into a light coloured ute.
An inquest into her disappearance in 2003 found that Gordana had died, most likely as a result of foul play.
The $1 million reward will be announced by police at Belmont on Wednesday morning.
Detectives formed Strike Force Arapaima in 2019 as part of a renewed investigation into Gordana's case, along with the suspected murders of two other Lake Macquarie teenagers - Amanda Robinson and Robyn Hickie - who vanished in April 1979.
Investigators last August announced a $1 million reward in the Amanda Robinson and Robyn Hickie cases.
More to follow.
