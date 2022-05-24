Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie police to announce $1 million reward in Gordana Kotevski case

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 24 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 8:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordana Kotevski.

Almost three decades after Gordana Kotevski was snatched from a suburban Lake Macquarie street, the NSW government and police will put up a $1 million reward for information that leads to those responsible for the teenager's disappearance and suspected murder being brought to justice.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.