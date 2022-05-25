Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Lake Macquarie police to announce $1 million reward in Gordana Kotevski case

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordana Kotevski.

The mother of a teenage girl snatched from a suburban Lake Macquarie street almost three decades ago says going so long without answers about the fate of her daughter has been like living with a "terminal illness".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.