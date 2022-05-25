Issac Barry stands 195cm, is spring heeled and loves collisions. Sounds like the perfect lock.
That's what Barry, a Singleton junior and club captain this season, thought as well.
Rather than wear the No.5 jumper, Barry has the 15 on his back and is getting better every week.
The long-striding custodian, iced the 40-27 win over Lake Macquarie for the Bulls with a brilliant individual effort, beating three defenders with neat footwork to touch down under the post.
He should have had another five-pointer early on but had the ball dislodged with the tryline beckoning.
"He is enjoying fullback but he was to play in the second row this year," Singleton coach Tim Partridge said.
"He played in the centres as a junior, but he wanted to move into the forwards so he started doing lineouts and stuff last year. He got injured in the first round, came back towards the end of the season in second grade and really did well in the second row. The forwards want him back, but we are pretty skinny in the fullback department.
"We know with Isaac at fullback, in open play he is very exciting. He has a strong boot and is good under the high ball. If you give him space he will create. The more we can get him the ball, the better."
Partridge said the win over the Roos was a step in the right direction. Next is a derby with Maitland at Marcellin Park.
"Our biggest problem at the moment is training," he said. "We have a lot of players who have work commitments."
"If we had 32 guys show up every week to training, there is no reason why we wouldn't be pushing the best teams in the comp.
"We showed that last year. We have good footballers who aren't fit.
"Our game fitness is starting to come on. It is about getting our set piece right, working on out lineout, which will change our game. Last Thursday we did our first scrum session."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
